Garden and Produce Fair: to be held at Cuckfield Park, RH17 5AB on May 17th from 10.30 to 3.30pm. Tickets £5 or Bubbly breakfast £15 from 9am to 10.30am. An opportunity to browse an excellent range of plant and produce stalls in support of St Catherine’s Hospice. Homemade cakes, coffees, teas and lunch will all be available. Email newhorizons@stch.org.uk or visit www.stch.org.uk for details.

Cuckfield Craft and Vintage Market: in the Queen’s Hall on Friday 27th April from 9.30 until 1pm.

Free entry.

Church lead appeal to help children: until 20th May the church are asking for new items to fill bags for children in the war-torn areas of the Middle East. Details of what is needed and how to donate is available in the Church Porch. Or call Ros on 01444 457585.