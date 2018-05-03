NSPCC Plant Sale: The popular NSPCC Plant Sale is on Saturday 12 May 10-1 at Brinkley Lodge, London Road, Cuckfield. There will be a wide variety of plants, flowers and vegetables, all excellent value. Home-made refreshments and an attractive garden to wander around. Entrance is free. Do come and stock your garden for summer. Plants to sell would be very welcome. For further information please ring 01444-459579.

Cuckfield Preschool: celebrates 50 years on Friday 11th May at 8pm in the Queen’s Hall. Tickets £15 from socialsecretary@cuckfieldpreschool.co.uk to include a fish and chip supper and a glass of wine. Live music from ‘Wildhoney’. Dress code: British icons from the last 50 years.

Cuckoo Fayre: on 7th May to be held on the recreation ground featuring dozens of stalls and various entertainment. Starts from Midday but officially opened by Cuckfield Mayor Evelyn Stenning at 1pm.

Cuckfield Museum: will be open on May Bank Holiday Monday for the Cuckoo Fayre from 11am – 3pm

Ensemble Reza’s Community Orchestra: will be performing at Warden Park Secondary Academy from 3-5pm on Sunday 6th May. Tickets £8 for adults £3 for children from Pepperbox, Carousel Music and online from ensemblereza.com

Cuckfield Museum Talk: Thursday 24th May, 8.00 pm, the Council Chamber, Queens Hall Cuckfield “Sussex Literary Landscapes”, a talk by Geoffrey Mead.

Geoffrey looks at the way the county has been uniquely recorded over the past 1,000 years in literature, travel writing, poetry and official records and quotes from sources as varied as Graham Greene, Daniel Defoe and the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle.

To book a place, please phone Mike Nicholson on 01444 457448 or email events@cuckfieldmuseum.org’