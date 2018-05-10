Garden and Produce Fair: to be held at Cuckfield Park, RH17 5AB on May 17th from 10.30 to 3.30pm. Tickets £5 or Bubbly breakfast £15 from 9am to 10.30am. An opportunity to browse an excellent range of plant and produce stalls in support of St Catherine’s Hospice. Homemade cakes, coffees, teas and lunch will all be available. Email newhorizons@stch.org.uk or visit www.stch.org.uk for details.

NSPCC Plant Sale: The popular NSPCC Plant Sale is on Saturday 12th May 10-1 at Brinkley Lodge, London Road, Cuckfield. There will be a wide variety of plants, flowers and vegetables, all excellent value. Home-made refreshments and an attractive garden to wander around. Entrance is free. Do come and stock your garden for summer. Plants to sell would be very welcome. For further information please ring 01444-459579.

Song Recital: on Wednesday 16th May in the Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield at 7.30pm.

Jane Haughton(mezzo soprano) and Nancy Cooley (piano) and friends present Elgar: Sea Pictures. In aid of the Lovey Foundation (UK) Tickets £10 from Pepperbox, Post Office or phone 01444 440084

‘Cuckfield Museum’s Spring exhibition, Reasons to be Cheerful’: celebrates a Royal birth and wedding and features some exquisite antique wedding dresses on loan – some of the colours may be surprising! Amongst the mementos of childhood, Horsham Museum has lent a fine C17th oak cradle and the Brighton Toy and Model Museum, a rare coral teether from the C17th. Museum open on Wed, Thurs and Fri 10-12.30pm and Sat 10-3pm. More information from www.cuckfieldmuseum.org

The WI Cuckfield: met on Tuesday 17th April to celebrate their birthday which was back in February. A delightful meal was had at Haywards Heath Golf Club and everyone had a fabulous time. We are always on the look-out for new members, we meet the third Tuesday of the month, for details contact Hayley.bradbury@yahoo.co.uk