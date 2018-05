Cuckfield Museum Talk: Thursday 24th May, 8.00 pm, the Council Chamber, Queens Hall Cuckfield “Sussex Literary Landscapes”, a talk by Geoffrey Mead.

Geoffrey looks at the way the county has been uniquely recorded over the past 1,000 years in literature, travel writing, poetry and official records and quotes from sources as varied as Graham Greene, Daniel Defoe and the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle.

To book a place, please phone Mike Nicholson on 01444 457448 or email events@cuckfieldmuseum.org’