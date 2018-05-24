Visit to Danny House: Cuckfield Museum is organising a visit to Danny House at Hurstpierpoint on Tuesday June 5th at 2.30pm to include a talk, tour and tea for £5 a head. The history of this magnificent Elizabethan mansion is fascinating and places can be booked by ringing Sandra Burns on 01444 412082 or via events@cuckfieldmuseum.org Bookings by June 1st please.

Cuckfield Royal Observer Corps Nuclear Bunker: opens for the first time this year on June 16th 11am - 4pm. The Post, built in 1961 and in use till 1991, has been restored to how it would have looked during the Cold War. For more information see www.facebook.com/cuckfieldnuclearbunker or phone: Ed Combes 07970 832667