Cuckfield Dramatic Society: presents ‘If I were you’ a comedy by Alan Ayckbourn 30th May – 2nd June at 8pm in the Queen’s Hall. Tickets from £7 available from 01444 848156 or 0330 666 3366 or cdsweb.co.uk

Cuckfield Museum talk at Holy Trinity Church on Wed 27th June at 8pm by Martin Knott. ‘Stained Glass Windows, an Illuminating View’, looks in particular at the work of C E Kempe whose beautiful windows are such a feature of Holy Trinity. David Jamieson is taking the bookings for this talk on 01444 440395 or via events@cuckfieldmuseum.org

Cuckfield WI: met on Tuesday 15th May. We began with the County Craft Exhibition, and then voted on the resolution on improvements to Mental Health provision. Linda Short led the discussion. It was carried unanimously. It will now go forward to the AGM in Cardiff in June. The crafts were exquisite with around 30 items including lace, knitting, crocheting, tatting, glass etching, quilting, etc. Our next meeting is on Tuesday June 19th

The Handlebards: are presenting a performance of Romeo and Juliet on Saturday 16th June at 4pm in the garden of Cuckfield Park. Bring picnics, rugs or chairs – gates open at 2.30pm. Wet weather arrangements have been made. Tickets in advance are £15 each (children under 16 - £5) or £18 on the day, from FOHTCC@btinternet.com or 01444 454298. Also from Pepperbox in Cuckfield and Carousel Music in Haywards Heath. The event has been organised by Friends of Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield.

‘Al fresco’ theatre this summer – come ‘Rain or Shine’ Professional theatre company Rain or Shine, are set to delight family audiences once again this summer with their production of Shakespeare’s - Much Ado About Nothing. So dig out your hampers and load up your picnic bags for Rain or Shine’s 20th anniversary of summer tours, as the people of Messina find love, scupper mischievous plots and celebrate new found peace across the world! It is sure to delight family audiences from 6 to 96. The tour includes a performance at Cuckfield Recreation Ground on Friday 3rd August at 7.30pm. Audiences are requested to bring along low-backed seating or rugs, and a picnic to maximize their enjoyment of the al fresco performances. Tickets are available by ringing 01444 454276, or directly from Rain or Shine on 0330 660 0541 or via www.rainorshine.co.uk.