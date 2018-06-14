Cuckfield Royal Observer Corps Nuclear Bunker: opens for the first time this year on June 16th 11am - 4pm. The Post, built in 1961 and in use till 1991, has been restored to how it would have looked during the Cold War. For more information see www.facebook.com/cuckfieldnuclearbunker or phone: Ed Combes 07970 832667

The Handlebards: are presenting a performance of Romeo and Juliet on Saturday 16th June at 4pm in the garden of Cuckfield Park. Bring picnics, rugs or chairs – gates open at 2.30pm. Wet weather arrangements have been made. Tickets in advance are £15 each (children under 16 - £5) or £18 on the day, from FOHTCC@btinternet.com or 01444 454298. Also from Pepperbox in Cuckfield and Carousel Music in Haywards Heath. The event has been organised by Friends of Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield.

SUSSEX CHORUS ROSSINI: Petite Messe Solennelle

A Summer evening, enchanting music and a glass of wine! at Saturday 23rd June 2018

Hurstpierpoint College Chapel, College Road, Hurstpierpoint. BN6 9JS

Soloists: Laura Ruhi-Vidal / Tabitha Reynolds/Michael Jones / David Ireland/ John Walker - piano / Darren Jameson - organ

Alan Vincent – conductor Tickets: £15 (includes interval drink)

£5 for students and under 16s From : Sussex Chorus 01444 412579 Carousel Music 01444 417654 Burgess Hill Help Point 01444 247726 WeGotTickets.com sussexchorus.org registered charity no: 271678