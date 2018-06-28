Cuckfield Craft and Vintage Market: on Friday 6th July at The Queen’s Hall from 9.30 to 13.00. Free entry.

Singing Allsorts and Friends: at the Holy Trinity Church on Wednesday 11th July at 7.30pm. Doors open at 7pm and tickets £10 available from the Post Office or from www.singingallsorts.co.uk Supporting Water Aid and Brighton winter night shelter for the homeless.

Ensemble Reza concert: on Saturday 7th July at 7pm at Holy Trinity Church. Tickets for adults £15, students and under 18’s £3 available from Carousel Music, Haywards Heath, Pepperbox, Cuckfield or www.ensemblereza.com

Pub Quiz: at The Talbot on Thursday 28th June at 8.30pm. Entrance £2 a person and used as prize money. Teams of any number. (Held on 2nd and 4th Thursdays every month)