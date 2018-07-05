‘Cuckfield Royal Observer Corps Nuclear Bunker: opens on Sat July 7th 11-4pm and Sunday July 8th 10-2pm. The Post, built in 1961 and in use till 1991, has been restored to how it would have looked during the Cold War. For more information see www.facebook.com/cuckfieldnuclearbunker or phone: Ed Combes 07970 832667

Singing Allsorts: and Friends at the Holy Trinity Church on Wednesday 11th July at 7.30pm. Doors open at 7pm and tickets £10 available from the Post Office or from www.singingallsorts.co.uk Supporting Water Aid and Brighton winter night shelter for the homeless.

Ensemble Reza concert: on Saturday 7th July at 7pm at Holy Trinity Church. Tickets for adults £15, students and under 18’s £3, available from Carousel Music, Haywards Heath, Pepperbox, Cuckfield or www.ensemblereza.com

Parish Council Meetings: in July are 13th at 7.30pm and 20th at 7.30pm Planning and 8.15pm Estates

Apologies: for incorrect date for the Talbot Quiz. It has now changed to the last Monday of the month. Next quiz on July 30th.

Lunchtime Recital: at Holy Trinity Church on Friday 6th July at 1pm. Featuring Michael (Spike) Wells, a world famous jazz drummer. Entrance free, tea and coffee available.