Cuckfield WI: was pleased to welcome Barbara Ehlers, Silversmith based in Ditchling for their last meeting.

She took us through the healing properties of silver, it’s long history, the hallmarks and melting points and then how to make beautiful silverwear including rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces.

She showcased the beautiful jewellery she currently makes in her studio and explained about the wonderful workshops she offers.

Cuckfield WI meet every third Tuesday and welcome new members. To join contact Hayley.bradbury@yahoo.co.uk

Cuckfield Evening WI Tuesday 17th July at 7.30pm at Cuckfield Baptist Church. ‘Growing up at Nymans’ by Sue Etheridge.

Cuckfield Local Market: Saturday 14th July 9.30 to 12.30. Food market of local produce in the Talbot courtyard. Come and buy some delicious local cheeses, game, fish, organic vegetables, jams, chutneys, cakes, bread, honey, meat, poultry and much, much more!

‘Cuckfield’s Royal Observer Corps Nuclear Bunker’: opens for the last time this year on Sat Aug 5th from 10am –2pm. The Post, built in 1961 and in use till 1991, has been restored to how it would have looked during the Cold War. For more information see www.facebook.com/cuckfieldnuclearbunker or phone: Ed Combes 07970 832667’