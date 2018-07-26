The annual Village Show: organised by the Cuckfield Society is to be held at the Cuckfield Baptist Church, Polestub Lane on Saturday 8th September.

It will be the second year the event is held at the church; last year with on/off showers the indoor/outdoor venue proved to be very successful.

The show guide will be available from Cuckfield shops very soon and lists over 100 classes including growing fruit, vegetables and flowers, baking, flower arranging, photography, art and handicrafts. Entry forms which are in the show guide must be submitted before 5pm on Wednesday 5th September. As well as cups and prizes for the classes, the Cuckfield Baptist Church will also present prizes for the best sunflowers grown from seedlings they sponsored at the Cuckoo Fayre.