Bunker: ‘Cuckfield’s Royal Observer Corps Nuclear Bunker opens for the last time this year on Sat Aug 5th from 10am –2pm. The Post, built in 1961 and in use till 1991, has been restored to how it would have looked during the Cold War. For more information see www.facebook.com/cuckfieldnuclearbunker or phone: Ed Combes 07970 832667’

wi: Cuckfield WI meet every third Tuesday and July’s meeting was taken by Sue Etheridge. Her father William ‘wid’ Brown was head gardener at Nymans from 1906-1980. Much of what you see there today is thanks to his talents. Sue was captivating when telling the ladies how her Dad started out at Nymans at a very early age, starting off at 30 shillings a week and worked all the way up until 6 weeks before he passed at 91! Sue took us on a magical journey including elevenses in his shed, what he planted that can still be seen today and tragedies such as the great fire. There were heartwarming moments that were brought alive with press cuttings, books and photographs. A very engaging evening that will be remembered- now to head to Nymans to see it for yourself! The Cuckfield WI is always looking for new members, for details contact Hayley.bradbury@yahoo.co.uk

‘Reasons to be Cheerful’: continues throughout August at the beautifully cool, air conditioned Cuckfield Museum! Unusual wedding dresses, the earliest from the 1860’s, and fascinating mementoes of childhood including a rare C18th coral teether.’ Museum open Wed, Thurs and Fri 10-12.30pm and Sat 10-3pm. More information: www.cuckfieldmuseum.org

Much Ado About Nothing: This is presented by the Rain or Shine Theatre Company in the Cuckfield Recreation Ground on Friday, August 3 at 7.30pm. Tickets for adults £14, concs £12, child £6. Box office 01444 454276. Please bring own seating, gates open at 6pm for picnics, to be shown indoors in the Queen’s Hall if wet.