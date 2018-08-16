TALK: Tuesday 11th September, 8.00 pm, the Council Chamber “Cuckfield’s Historic House, Marshalls” talk by Stephen Cockburn.

One of Cuckfield’s finest historical houses, Marshalls, gives up some of its long and interesting past in this fascinating and engaging talk by present owner Stephen Cockburn, including the tale of a young servant who, like “Rip van Winkle”, slept longer than she had realised upon eventually awaking. To book a place, please phone Mike Nicholson on 457448 or email events@cuckfieldmuseum.org