On Tuesday January 29th: the Talbot in Cuckfield are putting on a wellbeing and healthy living event called ‘Kickstart’. Customers will be given the opportunity to try non-alcoholic cocktails, yoga, aromatherapy, massage and dance. They can also find out about the local tennis club and other sports whilst trying a selection of vegetarian snacks at the bar.

Upstairs in the hayloft, Shyara, who runs Cuckfield Yoga Boutique, will be offering taster sessions and Ingvor Jogenius Hicks will be bringing Neal’s Yard Remedies and offering massage. There will also be a representative from Cuckfield Tennis Club and dance sessions. Full details of who will be coming are still being confirmed, so check the Talbot website for updates.

Tickets for the event are £5 and include a non-alcoholic cocktail or glass of house wine or beer, vegetarian bar snacks and access to the taster sessions. Kickstart is on Tuesday 29th January from 6pm until late. If you are interested in the event or would like to offer taster sessions, contact the Talbot on 01444 455898 or email info@thetalbotcuckfield.co.uk