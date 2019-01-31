Cuckfield Tennis Club Quiz: on Saturday 2nd February at 7.30pm (doors open at 7.00pm) in the Queen’s Hall. Teams are of up to 6 and tickets, at £10 each are available from Wendy Markwick (mwendymarkwick@talktalk.net). Supper and prizes are included and there is a licensed bar.

‘Cuckfield Museum’s: first talk of the year, ’The Buzz of Bees’ is on Mar 7th at 2.30pm in the Council Chamber, The Queen’s Hall, Cuckfield when the Cuckfield beekeeper, Otto Somodi, will talk about the joys and challenges of keeping bees in Mid Sussex and relates some interesting experiences as the local swarm collector.’ To book a place, please phone Mike Nicholson on 01444 457448 or email events@cuckfieldmuseum.org’

Free Lunchtime Recital: at Holy Trinity Church on Friday 1st February from 1-2 pm with refreshments served from 12.30 p.m. Entry is free, but donations are always welcomed. Laurie Curtis (clarinet) with Rachel Fryer (piano) - Programme includes: Charles-Marie Widor’s Introduction et Rondo, Carl Maria von Weber’s Concertino for Clarinet & Malcolm Arnold’s Sonatina for Clarinet (2nd Movement).