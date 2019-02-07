Cuckfield local produce market: in the Talbot Courtyard every 2nd Saturday of the month.

Next one on 9th February from 9.30 to 12.30. Come and buy some delicious local cheeses, organic vegetables, jams, chutneys, cakes, bread, honey, meat, poultry, game, fish and much much more!

A Journey Through Narnia: Join the Rev. Michael Maine on 16th February from 18:00-20:00 as he shows and tells the extraordinary story of the World’s longest embroidery created by one person (over 1,400ft), together with the account of a remarkable and transformational friendship. Tickets: £15 (to include wine and canapes) - Children’s entrance free - Tickets obtainable from the Church Office (01444 456461) All proceeds to Family Support Work