Cuckfield Evening WI: met for the first time in 2019 by welcoming Lesley Baker, Sussex’s own Woman Tree Surgeon. Lesley was delightful and witty in explaining how she came to be a tree surgeon and some of the many stories she has encountered over the years. Most importantly Lesley shared with the group the dangers of hiring someone unqualified or uninsured and explained what we should be looking out for. We were all particularly impressed with the kit that she has to use, including a 2 tonne chain saw called Mary!

We always welcome new members and meet the third Tuesday of the month at the Cuckfield Baptist Church at 7:30pm.

We have an open evening with cheese and wine on March 19th, we hope to see you there. For more details email hayley.bradbury@yahoo.co.uk or call 07919923650

Cuckfield NSPCC Quiz: Cuckfield NSPCC will be holding their popular quiz on Friday March 22 at 7.30pm in The Queens Hall, Cuckfield. Tables of 6. Tickets are available from Hairsmith, Broad Street (opposite the car park). £12 per person to include a cold platter and home-made puds (cheques preferred). Bar and raffle. For further information please ring 01444 459579/450497.

New England Wood Trust AGM: on Tuesday March 5th at 7.30pm in the Queen’s Hall Council Chamber

Cuckfield Dramatic Society: present a double bill at The Queen’s Hall from Thursday 21st to Saturday 23rd February The Browning Version by Terence Rattigan and Dirty Business by Derek Webb. Bar & Doors open 7.15pm Curtain up 8pm Ends approx. 10.15pm Ticket prices £7 - £9 call 01444 848156 or email boxoffice@cdsweb.co.uk or book online cdsweb.co.uk/tickets

A Journey Through Narnia: Join the Rev. Michael Maine on 16th February from 18:00-20:00 as he shows and tells the extraordinary story of the World’s longest embroidery created by one person (over 1,400ft), together with the account of a remarkable and transformational friendship. Tickets: £15 (to include wine and canapes) - Children’s entrance free - Tickets obtainable from the Church Office (01444 456461) All proceeds to Family Support Work

Cuckfield Museum: reopens on Feb 16th after its winter break with a new exhibition ‘Haywards Heath: Cuckfield’s Noisy Neighbour’. We look at how a deserted heath was transformed into a thriving market town by the coming of the railway in 1841. We have diverse objects on show including one of the glass ‘bricks’ from the beautiful curved Art Deco window in the former bus station – a place where you went up an elegant staircase to have tea while you waited for the bus. We also have part of the workings from the old Asylum clock – the face is still there in the clock tower. The clock governed the life of this community where inmates were encouraged to work out of doors on the Asylum Farm, an enlightened approach for Victorian times. Exhibition runs till May. Opening hours: Wed, Thurs, Fri 10-12.30pm and Sat 10-3pm. More information from www.cuckfieldmuseum.org’