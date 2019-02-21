Cuckfield Dramatic Society: present a double bill at The Queen’s Hall from Thursday 21st to Saturday 23rd February The Browning Version by Terence Rattigan and Dirty Business by Derek Webb. Bar & Doors open 7.15pm Curtain up 8pm Ends approx. 10.15pm Ticket prices £7 - £9 call 01444 848156 or email boxoffice@cdsweb.co.uk or book online cdsweb.co.uk/tickets

NEW free technology advice: sessions for the over 60’s at Hurstpierpoint College, starting on Tuesday 26th February 2019, in collaboration with Mid Sussex Older People’s Council.

The friendly students at the college will be on hand to help you with any technology related questions you may have, every Tuesday during term time from 2.30 until 3.30pm with time for a coffee and chat afterwards.

Any questions you like, big or small, from turning on your device, to using Skype or looking things up. Bring your laptop, iPad or any other devices you have questions about. The college also has PCs to use if needed.

There will be a minibus available to pick people up from Trinity Road car park at 2.15 before every session, and drop back around 4pm. For everyone else, please just go to the college reception and you will be shown where to go. There are a few steps up in both the minibus and the college.

No need to book, just turn up. For any questions, please leave a message on our answerphone 01444 242760, or e-mail Nicola4@msopc.org.

New England Wood Trust: The Annual Public Meeting will be held in Cuckfield in the Council Chamber of the Queen’s Hall on Tuesday 5th March 2019 at 7.30pm. This is an opportunity for the people of Cuckfield to meet the Trustees and hear the Chairman’s report on the management of the wood. All welcome.

Cuckfield Baptist Church: ‘GOLDEN YEARS’ - 28, 29 and 30 March 2019 (Thurs, Fr, Sat) Come and join us for three mornings of laughter, companionship, fun and practical activities for senior members of the community. Each day will begin at 9.45 with refreshments and the morning will finish at 12.30 for a light lunch, ending at 1.30pm. All this for just £3 per person. Please contact the Church office on 01444 473531 if you would like to register or require more details.