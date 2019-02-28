Refuse Collection Lorry: in the Broad street carpark on on Sunday 3rd March 10am-12pm

Cuckfield Museum’s first talk of the year: ‘The Buzz of Bees’ is on Mar 7th at 2.30pm in the Council Chamber, The Queen’s Hall, Cuckfield when the Cuckfield beekeeper, Otto Somodi, will talk about the joys and challenges of keeping bees in Mid Sussex and relates some interesting

experiences as the local swarm collector.’ To book a place, please phone Mike Nicholson on 01444 457448 or email events@cuckfieldmuseum.org

Free Lunchtime Recital: Please come and join us for our free monthly lunchtime recital at Holy Trinity Cuckfield. Performance from 1-2 p.m., with refreshments served from 12.30 p.m. Entry is free, but donations are always welcomed. Friday 1st March: Becky Milford (soprano)

Jumble Sale Cuckfield Pre-School Playgroup: are holding their next popular jumble sale on Saturday 9th March 10.30-12pm in The Village Hall, London Lane. Coffee and home-made cakes. Jumble may be dropped off at the Hall 8.30 - 9.30 on the morning. For further information please ring 01444 450438 / 451089 A good opportunity for a Spring clear out and lots of bargains to be had!

Cuckfield Parish Council Meeting: on Thursday March 7th in the Council Chamber Queen’s Hall. Planning at 7.30pm followed Roads and Traffic at 8.15pm.