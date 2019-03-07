Cuckfield NSPCC Quiz: Cuckfield NSPCC will be holding their popular quiz on Friday March 22nd at 7.30pm in The Queens Hall, Cuckfield. Tables of 6. Tickets are available from Hairsmiths, Broad Street (opposite the car park). £12 per person to include a cold platter and home-made puds (cheques preferred). Bar and raffle. For further information please ring 01444 459579/450497.

Jumble Sale: Cuckfield Pre-School Playgroup are holding their next popular jumble sale on Saturday 9th March 10.30-12 in The Village Hall, London Lane. Coffee and home-made cakes. Jumble may be dropped off at the Hall 8.30 - 9.30 on the morning. For further information please ring 01444 450438 / 451089. A good opportunity for a Spring clear out and lots of bargains to be had!

Cuckfield WI: welcomes new members and meets the third Tuesday of the month at the Cuckfield Baptist Church at 7:30pm. We have an open evening with cheese and wine on March 19th, we hope to see you there. For more details email hayley.bradbury@yahoo.co.uk or call 07919923650

Cuckfield local produce market: in the Talbot Courtyard every second Saturday of the month. Next one on 9th March from 9.30 to 12.30. Come and buy some delicious local cheeses, organic vegetables, jams, chutneys, cakes, bread, honey, meat, poultry, game, fish and much much more!

Cuckfield Parish Council Meeting: on Thursday March 7th in the Council Chamber Queen’s Hall. Planning at 7.30pm followed Roads and Traffic at 8.15pm.