Cuckfield WI: welcomes new members and meets the third Tuesday of the month at the Cuckfield Baptist Church at 7:30pm. We have an open evening with cheese and wine on March 19th, we hope to see you there. For more details email hayley.bradbury@yahoo.co.uk or call 07919923650

Cuckfield District NSPCC Group: invite you to Afternoon Tea and a Talk by Ray Abraham, the Head Gardener at Leonardslee House on

Wednesday 3rd April at 2pm. £50 per person including entry to the Gardens. Advance booking is required. Numbers are limited, so book early to avoid disappointment. To book, please contact Debbie Swales: email: debs_swales@yahoo.co.uk mobile: 07809 676260

“Elizabethan Sussex” a talk by Helen Poole: Tuesday 23rd April, 8.00 pm at The Queen’s Hall. Curator and Historian Helen Poole looks at Sussex during Elizabethan times and at those facing religious persecution and struggles with continental foes.

To book a place, please phone Mike Nicholson on 01444 457448 or email events@cuckfieldmuseum.org More information from www.cuckfieldmuseum.org

SUSSEX CHORUS: present HAYDN THE CREATION on Saturday 23rd March 2019 at 7.30pm in The King’s Church, Burgess Hill RH15 9LR sussexchorus.org Reg charity no: 271678 Tickets: £15 & £5 (under 16s & students)

From Sussex Chorus Ticket Manager 01444 412579 Burgess Hill Help Point eventbrite.co.uk

Cuckfield Baptist Church ‘GOLDEN YEARS’: 28, 29 and 30 March 2019 (Thurs, Fr, Sat) Come and join us for three mornings of laughter, companionship, fun and practical activities for senior members of the community. Each day will begin at 9.45 with refreshments and the morning will finish at 12.30 for a light lunch, ending at 1.30pm. All this for just £3 per person. Please contact the Church office on 01444 473531 if you would like to register or require more details.

Macmillan Cancer Support: Mid Sussex branch held their Annual dinner at The Talbot in the Hayloft. 81 people squeezed into the venue which engendered a warm and friendly atmosphere considerably helped by the generous donation of table decorations by Cottage Flowers of Haywards Heath. The evening raised £3,501 for Macmillan. David Metcalfe of the local branch thanked everyone for their support especially Paul Montalto who had generously donated aperitifs and 4 bottles of wine for each table. In addition the majority of the businesses in Cuckfield kindly donated either raffle or auction prizes-a really great Cuckfield effort. All funds raised stay within Sussex to support those going through their cancer journey-February 21st 2020 has already been pencilled for next year. Anyone wishing to become involved can contact David at elsda@btinternet.com’