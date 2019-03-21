Cuckfield District NSPCC Group: invite you to Afternoon Tea and a Talk by Ray Abraham, the Head Gardener at Leonardslee House on

Wednesday 3rd April at 2pm. Tickets are £50 per person including entry to the Gardens and a donation to the charity. Advance booking is required, and tickets are still available. To book, please contact Debbie Swales: email: debs_swales@yahoo.co.uk mobile: 07809 676260

Free Lunchtime Recital: Please come and join us for our free monthly lunchtime recital at Holy Trinity Cuckfield. Performance from 1-2 p.m., with refreshments served from 12.30 p.m. Entry is free, but donations are always welcome. Friday 5th April featuring Toril Azzalini-Machecle (Percussion), with Alison Sutton on piano.