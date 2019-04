MUSICFEST: Online booking for the Cuckfield Music Festival (15th – 23rd June) opens on 15th April, either direct from www.ticketsource.co.uk/cuckfieldmusicfestival or via the Festival website at www.cuckfieldmusicfest.co.uk The printed brochure for the Music Festival is also dropping on doormats this month, and can also be viewed by going to info@cuckfieldmusicfest.co.uk

Local Market: on Saturday 13th April from 9.30 to 12.30pm in The Talbot Courtyard. Local produce for sale.