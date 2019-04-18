Cuckfield Parish Council Meetings: on 25th April in the Council Chamber, Queen’s Hall. Planning at 7.30pm followed by Finance at 8.15pm

Easter Sunday Service: 21st April at 10.30am at Cuckfield Baptist Church. Kids club activities for primary age children and crèche available.

Holy Trinity Church Services: on 21st April at 8.00am Holy Communion, 9.45am Easter Sunday Family Eucharist and Easter Egg Hunt, 6.00pm Choral Evensong

Cuckfield Museum Talk: Elizabethan Sussex” a talk by Helen Poole. Tuesday 23rd April, 8.00 pm, The Queen’s Hall, Curator and Historian Helen Poole looks at Sussex during Elizabethan times and at those facing religious persecution and struggles with continental foes.

To book a place, please phone Mike Nicholson on 01444 457448 or email events@cuckfieldmuseum.org More information from www.cuckfieldmuseum.org

A quiz night: raised £1,000 for a children’s charity. Around 80 people took part in the NSPCC fundraiser which was held at the Queens Hall on March 22.

The event was organised by the charity’s Cuckfield committee. For more information about the NSPCC and ways of supporting the charity visit www.nspcc.org.uk