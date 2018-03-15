Ditchling Singers: Do you like singing and thinking of joining a choir? Then come along and enjoy the Ditchling Singers. We are a friendly choir who enjoy singing a variety of great, popular songs, including songs from West End shows. We are always delighted to welcome new members. No auditions and the first session is a free taster. Sunday 25 March, 4-6pm at Keymer Church Hall, Church Mead, Keymer or Sunday 8 April, 4-6pm at the Old Meeting House, off East End Lane, Ditchling. We take part in occasional performances at local venues. Just come along on the day or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01273 846098. We look forward to seeing you.

Ditchling Resident: is collecting wool to make blankets for local, retired greyhounds in rescue. If you have any spare balls of wool hiding in your cupboards, then please ring 07778 531657 to arrange for the wool to be collected. Thank you very much for helping these lovely and needy dogs.

Attic Art Club Exhibition: is being held Friday 18 May - Sunday 20 May at Ditchling Village Hall. Come along and view some lovely work that you could also buy. Items include: original artwork, glass designs, wood turning, jewellery, sculpture, prints and cards. The exhibition is open on Friday 18 May from 12noon -8pm with refreshments served from 6-8pm. And on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 May the exhibition is open from 10am-5pm. Admission is free but voluntary contributions to the RNLI charity are most welcome.

Ditchling Film Society: On Thursday 5 April the Society is showing Manchester by Sea. Director: Kenneth Lonergen. US. 2016. 137 mins. 15 Cert. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall starting at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.