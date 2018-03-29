Ditchling Players: Unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances, the Players are not able to put on the spring production planned for May. So, they have decided to look forward to and put all their efforts into their Autumn production. This is, And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie. The Players are delighted to welcome Susie Beer as the director for this production. Susie has appeared in Player productions and is looking forward to directing the autumn production. More information will follow from the Players, but they want to let everyone know that auditions are being held on Tuesday 7 August at Ditchling Village Hall. If you are interested in a part or being involved backstage then please contact Susie by email at susiebeer13@googlemail.com. The production dates are 21st to 24th November. The Players are also continuing with their popular play readings. These readings aren’t just for those who tread the boards. These events are open to members only, but if you would like to join the Players then you are most welcome to come along to one of their play readings. For more information please get in touch at www.ditchlingplayers.co.uk or on the ditchling.com website.

Ditchling Singers: This coming Sunday 25 March, why not come along and join in with the Ditchling Singers. This friendly choir enjoy singing a variety of great, popular songs including songs from West End shows. They are always delighted to welcome new members. No auditions and the first session is free. The choir takes part in occasional performances at local venues. Just come along or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01273 846098. This Sunday we are meeting at Keymer Church Hall, Church Mead, Keymer and on Sunday 8 April at the Old Meeting House, off East End Lane, Ditchling between 4-6pm.

Ditchling Film Society: On Thursday 5 April the Society is showing Manchester by Sea. Director: Kenneth Lonergen. US. 2016. 137 mins. 15 Cert. And on Thursday 3 May, A United Kingdom. Director: Amma Asante. UK. 2016. 111 mins. 12A Cert. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall and start at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee and bisuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.