Jubilee Pathway Extension: If you would like to help make our Lanes safer for all users, then you may be interested in the petition which you can sign at Ditchling Post Office. The Westmeston Jubilee Pathway Trust would like to extend the Jubilee Pathway to ensure that walkers, cyclists and horse riders have safe passage along Spatham Lane. The new extension would have to be done in stages as money is raised for each section. Starting with a new link running north on the lane from Lewes Road (B2116), this will connect the existing Jubilee Pathway from Ditchling and Westmeston with Hayleigh Farm Road and the path from the recreation ground, creating a safe passage for the many Ditchling and Westmeston residents who make use of these paths and beyond. Rob Mills, Chairman of Trustees, Westmeston Jubilee Pathway Trust says that the Trustees will be looking for sources of funding but need your support to put the case for the work to East Sussex Highways by signing the petition at the Post Office.

Ditchling Film Society: Tonight, Thursday 5 April, the Society is showing Manchester by Sea, a masterly told and beautifully acted film about grief and loss. After the death of his older brother Joe, Lee Chandler, a brooding and irritable loner, is shocked to hear that he has been made sole guardian of Joe’s 16 year old son Patrick. Lee returns to his home fishing village where he is forced to deal with the painful past which opens an unspeakable tragedy. Casey Affleck, playing the part of Lee Chandler, proves he can convey suffering as well as any actor alive and is supported by a terrific cast. Director: Kenneth Lonergen. US. 2016. 137 mins. 15 Cert. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall and start at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.