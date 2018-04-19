Ditchling WI: At the last meeting Dorothy Padgham gave a marvellous summary of the 101st East Sussex Federation Meeting in Hastings. She enjoyed the day and the speakers and noted how many new WIs have been set up this year and how many are celebrating their 100th birthday in 2018. For the April meeting Guilia Bunting gave a talk on Creating Accessible Retail Places whereby big retail outlets are trying to make shopping easier and more enjoyable for those who have any form of disability. This is done in a variety of ways, for example, having shopping times without music and reducing the lighting, putting time aside especially for blind people to shop with their dogs without being rushed, improving signage and providing suitable changing places for those who need them. This was followed by a lovely Easter tea with a raffle won by Marilyn. The next meeting is in Ditchling Village Hall on Thursday 3 May at 2.15pm on Resolutions. There will be a discussion and a competition of a wedding card for the wedding of Harry and Megan this month. All are welcome.

Ditchling Film Society: On Thursday 3 May the Society is showing A United Kingdom. This film tells the inspiring true story of Seretse Kharma, the King of Bechuanaland (modern Botswana) and Ruth Williams, the London office worker he married in 1948 in the face of fierce opposition from their families as well as the British and South African governments. Seretze, played by David Oyelowo and Ruth, played by Rosamund Pike, defied family, apartheid and Empire and in so doing transformed their nation and inspired the world. A remarkable, true story told with terrific warmth, idealism, style and wit. Director: Amma Asante. UK. 2016. 111 mins. 12A Cert. And on Thursday 7 June, the Society, is screening The Square. Director: Ruben Ostlund. Sweden. 2017. 142 mins. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall at 8pm and doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the Hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.

Ditchling Singers: Come and hear the choir sing! Their next local performance is at 3pm on Sunday 6 May at Oldland Mill’s Open Day. Come and hear a selection of the choir’s favourite, popular songs - it might even tempt you to join this friendly choir. New members are warmly welcomed, no auditions and the first session is a free taster. The choir rehearses on alternate Sundays and the May dates are as follows. Sunday 13 May, 4-6pm at Keymer Church Hall and Sunday 27 May also at Keymer Church Hall. Just come along or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01273 846098.

Ditchling Downs WI: The speaker at the meeting held in in April was Katy Bourne who is the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner based in Lewes. Katy described her role and outlined her objectives for the 2017/21 Police and Crime Plan. These include protecting vulnerable people and helping victims cope and recover from crime and abuse and to strengthen local policing and to work with local communities to keep Sussex safe. She described her own priorities as cutting crime with visible and effective neighbourhood policing and putting victims at the heart of the justice system. Katy is keen for regular feedback from the public, so that policing priorities accurately reflect the needs of Sussex residents and that residents are delivered value for money. The next meeting is on 1 May when Margaret Nicol is the guest speaker. Her talk is entitled Helena Hall Journal from Home. This takes place at 7.30pm at the Friends’ Meeting House, the Twitten, Ditchling (not the Village Hall). Guests very welcome.