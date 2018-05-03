Ditchling Film Society: Tonight (Thursday 3 May) the Society is showing A United Kingdom. This film tells the inspiring true story of Seretse Kharma, the King of Bechuanaland (modern Botswana) and Ruth Williams, the London office worker he married in 1938 in the face of fierce opposition from their families as well as the British and South African governments. Seretze, played by David Oyelowo, and Ruth, played by Rosamund Pike, defied family, apartheid and Empire - their love triumphed over every obstacle flung in their path and in doing so, they transformed their nation and inspired the world. Oyelowo and Pike give beguiling performances as the two leading characters and the film cleverly avoids being slushy. A remarkable, true story told with terrific warmth, idealism, style and wit. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall and start at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.

Art in Ditchling: Artists’ Open Houses and Studios. The annual art trail festival runs for four weekends including two Bank Holidays from 5-28 May. Nineteen venues in and around the village are offering exhibitions of exceptional quality with the opportunity of meeting the artists and crafts people, watch demonstrations and buy work at affordable prices. A number of venues offer refreshments to add to the unique of this wonderful village event. Further details are online at www.artinditchling.co.uk and aoh.org.uk Brochures available throughout the village and venues.

Ditchling Singers: Come and hear us sing! The Singers’ next performance is on Sunday 6 May at Oldland Mill’s Open Day. Come and hear a selection of their favourite popular songs - it might tempt you to join this friendly choir. New members are warmly welcomed, no auditions and the first session is a free taster. The choir rehearses on alternate Sundays and the May dates are as follows: Sunday 13 May, 4-6pm, Keymer Church Hall and Sunday 27 May, 4-6pm also at Keymer Church Hall. Just come along or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01273 846098.