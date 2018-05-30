Ditchling WI: the next meeting is on Thursday 7 June in Ditchling Village Hall at 2.15pm. Joe Mendill is speaking about Mark Twain Live. Visitors are always welcome.

Ditchling Resident: continues to collect wool to make blankets for local, retired greyhounds in rescue. If you have any spare balls of wool hiding in your cupboards, then please ring 07778 531657 to arrange for the wool to be collected. Thank you very much for helping these lovely and needy dogs.

Lucy’s UK Donkey Foundation: the Ditchling Support Group spent a lovely day at Mac’s Farm Open Day last Sunday. Visit www lucysdonkeyfoundation.org.uk to find out more about how this UK registered charity (No 1174959) helps and rescues donkeys in the Holy Land.

London to Brighton Bike Ride: is coming through Ditchling village on Sunday 17 June. For more information about local road closures please visit www.bhf.org.uk/12bcommunities. This annual muscle burning 54 mile challenge is held every year to help fund life saving research into cures and treatments for heart and circulatory diseases.

Ditchling Film Society: on Thursday 7 June is screening The Square. Director: Ruben Ostlund. Sweden. 2017. 142 mins. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall and start at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.