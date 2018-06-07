Ditchling Film Society: tonight, Thursday 7 June, the Society is showing The Square. This is a darkly amusing but also bracingly honest drama/comedy. Christian (Claes Bang) is a suave, divorced but devoted father of two and the respected curator of a contemporary art museum. His next show called The Square is an installation which invites passers-by to altruism, reminding them of their role as responsible human beings. Directed by Ruben Ostland who also directed Force Majeure, the strong cast includes Dominic West, Eisabeth Moss and Terry Notary. Winner of the 2017 Palme D’Or, the film is a knife sharp satire on art, culture and communication in the digital age. Director: Ruben Ostland. Sweden. 2017. 142 minutes. On Thursday 5 July the Society is showing their last film of the season, The Eagle Huntress. A spellbinding and inspiring documentary with breathtaking aerial cinematography. Director: Otto Bell. Kazakh. 2016. 87 minutes. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall starting at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. Free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for a small sum payable at the door.

Ditchling Singers: is a friendly choir singing a variety of popular songs, many from West End shows. We always welcome new members. There are no auditions and if you might be interested in joining us, then do come along for a free taster before our summer break. We next meet on Sunday 10 June, 4-6pm in the Old Meeting House in Ditchling. Just come along or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01273 846098.

Ditchling WI: the next meeting is this afternoon, Thursday 7 June, in Ditchling Village Hall at 2.15pm. Joe Mendill on Mark Twain Live. Visitors are welcome.

The Rude Mechanical Theatre Company: presents Oberon’s Cure on Wednesday 27 June at 7.30pm on Ditchling Village Green. A compelling prequel to a Midsummer Night’s Dream, full of magic and hilarious twists and turns. For more information about the production visit www.therudemechanicaltheatre.co.uk. And tickets can be bought from Ditchling Village Post Office.