Ditchling Downs WI: at the June meeting Tina Virgo came along to the WI and presented its members with an energetic evening of Zumba dancing. Zumba is an exercise fitness programme created by the Colombian dancer and choreographer Alberto Perez in the 1990s. It involves dance and aerobic movements performed to lively music. It was greatly enjoyed by members, amidst a certain amount of hilarity. The next meeting is on Thursday 3 July, when Belinda Jupp is speaking in Ditchling Village Hall on the subject of Restoring Historical Gardens. New members are always welcome.

Stoneywish Visitor Centre: Ditchling resident Dr David Rudling FSA is giving a lecture on Friday 29 June entitled Plumpton Roman Villa Gives up its Secrets. David is Director of the Plumpton villa excavations. Come and find out how you can get involved in this year’s dig at the villa either as a trainee or a volunteer. Ticket price, £7.50, includes coffee/tea and a slice of Stoneywish cake, Stoneywish Visitor Centre, Spatham Lane, Ditchling BN6 8XH. See www.stoneywish.com

Ditchling Film Society: on Thursday 5 July the Society is showing The Eagle Huntress. This is their last film of the season. Aisholpan, a 13 year old girl, trains to become the first female in 12 generations of her Kazakh family to become an eagle hunter and successfully rises to the pinnacle of a tradition that has been handed down from father to son for centuries. A spell binding and inspiring documentary with breathtaking aerial cinematography. Director: Otto Bell. Kazakh. 2016. 87 minutes. Exempt. Starting at 8pm, the film will be shown in Ditchling Village Hall, with doors opening at 7.30pm. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £% payable at the door.

Attic Art Club Original Art Fair: come along on Friday 24 August - Monday 27 August and view original works of art, sculpture, glass, jewellery, wood turning, framed and unframed work, prints and cards for sale. Commissions undertaken by several of the Sussex based artists. Admission is free but voluntary contributions to the charity RNLI are welcome. On Friday the exhibition is open from 4-8pm with refreshments being served between 6-8pm. On Saturday, Sunday and Monday the exhibition is open from 10am-8pm. All this is happening at Ditchling Village Hall.

Ditchling Singers: July brings the last two rehearsals before the Singers break for the summer. The first one is on Sunday 8 July, 4-6pm at the Old Meeting House in Ditchling and then on Sunday 22 July, 4-6pm at Keymer Church Hall. The Singers meet again in September and please look out for dates and venues in this column. If you might like to join the Ditchling Singers and sing popular songs, a warm welcome awaits. Just come along or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01273 846098.

Ditchling Horticultural Society Summer Show: is being held on Saturday 14 July, 2-4pm, in Ditchling Village Hal. Come along and enjoy the beauty of flowers and fresh produce grown and cherished by members of the Society. Muriel’s raffle and prizes at 3pm. Enjoy the show with a good cup of tea. Admission 50p (children and Society members free).