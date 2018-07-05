Ditchling Singers: July brings the last two rehearsals before the Summer break. The first one is this coming Sunday 8 July, 4-6pm at the Old Meeting House in Ditchling and then on Sunday 22 July, 4-6pm at Keymer Church Hall. The Singers meet again in September and please look out for dates and venues in this column. If you might like to join the Ditchling Singers and sing popular songs, a warm welcome awaits. Just come along or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01273 846098.

Ditchling Players Audition: on Tuesday 4 August all budding thespians are invited to attend the next Players’ audition. In November, the Players are putting on And There Were None by Agatha Christie at Ditchling Village Hall. The story revolves around a group of people lured into coming to a remote island under different pretexts. It’s best not to say too much about the plot here, but this play is one of Agatha Christie’s bestselling stories with a 100 million copies sold. So if you are interested in auditioning for the play please come along to Ditchling Village Hall at 8pm. The play runs from 21 - 24 November. With a cast of seven men and three women this is sure to be a popular play for both cast and audiences alike. If you are interested in being involved in this production but either can’t make the audition or want more information please contact the producer of this play, Susie Beer on susiebeer13@googlemail.com

Ditchling Film Society: tonight, Thursday 5 July, is the last film of the season and the Society is showing The Eagle Huntress. This spellbinding and inspiring documentary has breath taking aerial cinematography and addresses universal themes such as female empowerment and coming of age. Aisholpan, a 13 year old girl, trains to become an eagle hunter and successfully rises to the pinnacle of a tradition that has been handed down from father to son. This simple film also captures the natural world and the onset of modernity. Director: Otto Bell Kazakh. 2016. 87 mins. Exempt. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall at 8pm with doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for a small sum payable at the door.

Ditchling Horticultural Society: Annual Summer Show on Saturday 14 July, 2-4pm. This Summer Show has been held annually since the foundation of the Horticultural Society in 1822 except during the War Years. This show displays the best home grown fruit, flowers and seasonal vegetable. The Hall should be filled with the scent of roses, sweet peas and other summer flowers. Flower arranging classes include A Summer Wedding, an exhibit depicting a Catch Phrase, this should certainly stretch the imagination. If you are a member please enter some of the many classes, you do not need to be an expert. If there are no exhibits, there will be nothing for visitors to enjoy. There are children’s classes which include an animal made from vegetables and/or fruit and five French beans which they have grown themselves. When you have viewed the exhibits, please enjoy the refreshments on offer (tea and homemade cake for £2). There is also Muriel’s raffle which takes place at 3.30pm, tickets £1 each. Entrance for this pleasant afternoon is 50p for non-members, members and children are free. Enjoy the show.