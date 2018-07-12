Ditchling Players: A date for your diaries. Please note that the audition for the Players’ autumn production is Tuesday 7 August, not 4 August as mentioned in this column last week. If you are interested in auditioning for a part please contact the Director, Susie Beer at susiebeer13@googlemail.com. The Players would also love to hear from anyone who is interested in helping out with their productions. There are opportunities with front of house and an extra pair of hands is always welcome. The autumn play runs from 21-24 November and Susie has chosen to produce And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie. The auditions take place in Ditchling Village Hall and start at 8pm.

Pop-Up Fashion in Ditchling: Three Ditchling ladies are putting on a lovely summer’s evening event for us all to enjoy. Tonight (Thursday 12 July) come along to the Barn on the Green, Ditchling and peruse, and buy if you wish, a wonderful selection of pre-loved fashion. The event takes place between 7-9pm and admission is £3 including glass of prosecco. Instagram@chapterthreecollective. Chapterthree@gmail.com

Ditchling Horticultural Society: Annual Summer Show on Saturday 14 July, 2-4pm. This Summer show has been held annually since the foundation of the Horticultural Society in 1822 except during the War Years. This show displays the best home grown fruit, flowers and seasonal vegetable. The Hall should be filled with the scent of roses, sweet peas and other summer flowers. Flower arranging classes include A Summer Wedding, an exhibit depicting a Catch Phrase, this should certainly stretch the imagination. If you are a member please enter some of the many classes, you do not need to be an expert. If there are no exhibits, there will be nothing for visitors to enjoy. There are children’s classes which include an animal made from vegetables and/or fruit and five French beans which they have grown themselves. When you have viewed the exhibits, please enjoy the refreshments on offer (tea and homemade cake for £2). There is also Muriel’s raffle which takes place at 3.30pm, tickets £1 each. Entrance for this pleasant afternoon is 50p for non-members, members and children are free. Enjoy the show.