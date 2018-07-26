Coffee Morning and Open Garden: on Saturday 1 September, 10.00am to 12 noon. All are welcome to this charity event in Ditchling which will include bric-a-brac, gifts, home-made cakes and a magnificent raffle, as well as coffee and biscuits and a chance to look around a pretty garden. The money raised will go towards non-NHS treatment for a little boy with a rare, aggressive and life-threatening illness. Six year old Magnus has had major surgery and chemotherapy since being diagnosed in January with stage four neuroblastoma and he will shortly end his NHS treatment. Without further treatment such as a new gene therapy now available in the United States, Magnus has only a 30-35% chance of survival because this cancer usually recurs within five years. Your support at this event would be greatly appreciated, please come along and bring a friend. Offers of cakes or good quality saleable items for the bric-a-brac are very welcome. Gordon and Sylvia Bain look forward to welcoming you to their home at 58 East End, Lane. Please phone Sylvia on 01273 845361 if you are able to help.

The Attic Art Club Original Art Fair: Come along and view and possibly buy original works of art, sculpture, glass, jewellery, wood turning, framed and unframed work, prints and cards. This lovely Fair is being held on Friday 24 August, 4-8pm, Saturday 25, Sunday 26 and Monday 27 August between 10am-5pm in Ditchling Village Hall. On the Friday refreshments will be served between 6-8pm. Admission is free, but voluntary contributions to the charity RNLI are welcome. Commissions can also by undertaken by several of the Sussex based artists.