Ditchling Players: And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie, 21-24 November. You are cordially invited to a weekend away on an isolated island, all expenses paid. Sound too good to be true, well that’s because there’s a hitch, your ticket is one way only. Although one of Agatha Christie’s bestselling stories and a popular play, it’s one that the Players haven’t performed before and is sure to have the audience on the edge of their seats. The story revolves around a group of people lured into coming to a remote island under different pretexts. Upon arrival the guests and two servants are charged with crimes for which they’ve seemingly escaped justice. Someone is determined to gain retribution on them and does so by using the lines from an old nursery rhyme. Can you work out who the murderer is before the final curtain? Auditions for this production are being held next Tuesday, August 7 at Ditchling Village Hall at 8pm. With a cast of seven men and three women this is sure to be a popular play for both cast and audience alike so we look forward to seeing you there whether it’s to audition for a part or to offer your help backstage. If you are interested in being involved in this production but either can’t make the audition or want more information, please contact our producer Susie Beer on susiebeer13@googlemail.com