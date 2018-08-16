Ditchling Singers: are looking forward to resuming rehearsals again after the Sumer break. New popular songs on the agenda - so a perfect time for anyone who is interested to come along for a free taster session. There are no auditions and you will be given a very warm welcome by this friendly choir. Rehearsals are on alternate Sundays. The September dates are Sunday 9 September, 4-6pm at the Old Meeting House in Ditchling and Sunday 23 September, 4-6pm at Keymer Church Hall. Just come along or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01273 846098.

Ditchling Coffee Morning and Open Garden: on Saturday 1 September from 10am-12noon, all are welcome to a charity event in Ditchling which will include bric-a-brac, home made cakes and a magnificent raffle as well as coffee and biscuits and a chance to look around a pretty garden. Gordon and Sylvia Bain look forward to welcoming you to their home at 58 East End Lane, Ditchling BN6 8UR. Offers of cakes or good quality saleable items for the stalls are very welcome. Please phone Sylvia Bain on 01273 845361 if you are able to help. The money raised will go towards treatment for a little boy with a rare, aggressive and life-threatening cancer. Six year old Magnus has had major surgery and chemotherapy and all monies raised will be gratefully received to continue his treatment. Your support at this event would be greatly appreciated, please come along and bring your friends. Help support St Peter and St James Hospice: by putting on your walking boots. Friends of Sussex Hospices is asking fundraisers to take on a section of the Sussex Hospices Trail on Saturday 15 September. Walkers can raise funds for a local hospice of their choice or support all twelve by donating to FSH. The Trail covers 200 miles from Chichester to St Leonards and Horsham and through Worthing, Brighton and Hove and Eastbourne. For further information and to register for the event visit www.hospicestrail.co.uk/walk-the-trail-2018

Attic Art Club Original Art Fair: Come along and view, and also the opportunity to buy, original works of art, sculpture, glass, jewellery, wood turning, framed and unframed work, prints and cards. Commissions may be undertaken by several of the Sussex based artists. Admission is free but voluntary contributions to the charity RNLI are most welcome. Friday 24 August 4 - 8pm (refreshments served from 6 - 8pm), Saturday 25, Sunday 26 and Monday 27 August from 10am-5pm at Ditchling Village Hall. The exhibition is part of the Brighton and Hove Art Trail and Open Houses.