Ditchling Players: And then there were None by Agatha Christie. Wednesday 21 - Saturday 24 November. Following a successful audition the Players are pleased to announce that the November production is fully cast and rehearsals are well under way. For anyone not familiar with this play it revolves around ten strangers who have been invited to Soldier Island, an isolated rock near the Devon coast.

Cut off from the mainland with their hosts Mr and Mrs Owen mysteriously absent, they are each accused of terrible crimes which someone is seeking retribution for through a children’s nursey rhyme. As the body count rises so does the appalling realisation that there may be a murderer among their number. Will any of them get off the island? First published in the UK in 1939 this is the story that made Agatha Christie the best-selling novelist of all time. It is read the world over in more than 50 languages with more than 100 million copies sold.

For this production the Players are pleased to welcome not only a new director, Susie D’Arcy, but several new faces amongst the cast. So come along for a production that will have you on the edge of your seats. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased either in person at the Larder, South Street, Ditchling or, for the first time, Online by going to the website at www.ditchlingplayers.org.uk