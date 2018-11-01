Ditchling Film Society: Tonight (1 November) the Society is showing Custody. Set in France, a couple have divorced and the wife is seeking sole custody of their eleven year old son to protect him from a father, whom she claims is violent. The husband pleads his case as a scorned Dad whose children have been turned against him by their vindictive mother. The focus is on a single situation getting steadily and unwatchably worse - this simmering pot of rage and toxic masculinity gradually increases to boiling point. Director: Xavier Legrand. French. 2017. 93 mins. 15 Cert. And there is a second film this month showing on Thursday 15 November. A Fantastic Woman is about a loving, sensual relationship between Marina, a waitress/singer, and Orlando, an older man. Orlando collapses whilst making love to Marina with the result that she finds herself shut out of her former life, excluded from the hospital and then later from his funeral and wake. Director: Sebastian Lelio. Chile/Spanish. 100 mins. 15 Cert. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.

Ditchling Singers: As the days are getting shorter what better way to lift your spirits than to sing popular sings with this friendly choir. No auditions and the first session is free. The choir rehearses on alternate Sundays. The November dates are as follows: Sunday 4 November, 4-6pm in the Old Meeting House in Ditchling and Sunday 18 November, 4-6pm at Keymer Church Hall. Just come along or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01273 846098.

Ditchling Players: Tickets are now available for the Players autumn production. The Players are putting on And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie from Wednesday 21 - Saturday 24 November. Tickets can be purchased either in person at the Larder, South Street, Ditching or, for the first time, Online by going to the website www.ditchlingplayers.org.uk. This is also the first time the Players have put on this particular Agatha Christie and this is the story that made Agatha Christie the best-selling novelist of all time. The story revolves around ten strangers who have been invited to Soldier Island, an isolated rock near the Devon coast. As the body count rises so does the appalling realisation that there may be a murderer among their number. Will any of them get off the island alive? For this production the Players are pleased to welcome not only a new director Susie D’Arcy, but also several new faces amongst the cast. So come along for a production that will have you on the edge of your seats.