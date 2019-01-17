Ditchling Singers: Why not come along to the Singer’s next rehearsal on Sunday 20 January and join this friendly choir. If you enjoy singing popular songs why not give them a try. No auditions and the first session is free. If you can’t make this coming Sunday then the choir is meeting on Sunday 3 February, 4-6pm in the Old Meeting House in Ditchling and then Sunday 17 February, 4-6pm at Keymer Church Hall. Just come along or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01273 846098. We look forward to seeing you this coming Sunday, 4-6pm at Keymer Church Hall.

Ditchling Film Society: There are two films in February and the first is on Thursday 7 February when the Society is showing The Heiresses. Chela and Chiquita, both from wealthy families, start to sell off their inherited possessions after falling on hard times. Debts lead to fraud and imprisonment and forces Chela to start a taxi service for wealthy elderly ladies. Chela then starts breaking out of her shell after meeting the much younger and sensual Angy and embarks on her own personal intimate revolution. Director: Marcelo Martinessi. Spanish. 2018. 95 mins. 15 Cert. And then on Thursday 21 February the Society is showing Lady Macbeth, a compelling psychological drama based on the short story, Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District by Nikolai Leskov. In nineteenth century England, Katherine is trapped in a loveless marriage but begins a passionate affair to a truculent worker on the family estate. The affair unleashes in Katherine a force inside her so powerful that she will stop at nothing to get what she wants. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall and start at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee, tea and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.