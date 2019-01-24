Ditchling Downs WI: The speaker for the January meeting was Dai Thomas who spoke about the work of the charity Sussex Search and Rescue. Working as a primary source for Sussex Police, they are a team of professionally trained and equipped volunteers all of whom are able to employ highly specialist skills in the search for vulnerable, missing people.

Working in teams of four, they can assemble a dedicated team of searchers with an hour of being called out. The charity was developed in response to the disappearance and murder of 8 year old Sarah Payne in 2000. The volunteers who are self-funded provide a vital resource to the police. There is no government funding, so fundraising is a high priority for the charity. Their website is www.sussar.org.uk.

The February WI meeting is being held in the Old Meeting House in The Twitten on Tuesday 5 February. The speaker for this meeting is Dorothy Porter talking about The Samaritans. Doors open at 7pm and the meeting starts at 7.30pm. Guests are very welcome.