Ditchling Singers: is a friendly choir which enjoys singing popular songs. New members are always welcome. No auditions and the first session is free. The February rehearsals are on Sunday 3 February, 4-6pm in the Old Meeting House in Ditchling, and Sunday 17 February, 4-6pm at Keymer Church Hall. Just come along or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01273 846098.

Ditchling Film Society: is showing two films in February. The first is The Heiresses on Thursday 7 February. Chela and Chiquita have been together for over 30 years but their financial situation means they are forced to sell off their inherited possessions. Imprisonment and new connections force Chela to break out of her shell and engage with the world embarking on her own personal intimate revolution. Director: Marcelo Martinessi. Spanish. 2018. 95 mins. 15 Cert. And on Thursday 21 February the Society is showing Lady Macbeth, a compelling psychological drama based on the short story Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District by Nikolai Leskov. Director: William Oldroyd. English. 2016. 89 mins. 15 Cert. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall and start at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee, tea and biscuits are available and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.