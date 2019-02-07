Ditchling WI: At the February meeting the WI welcomed Jackie Marsh-Hobbs who gave a really interesting talk with slides on Preston Manor. This is a charming historic house decorated and furnished in Edwardian style, and is one of the Museums in Brighton and Hove. It has elegant reception rooms and servant quarters and today it is possible to attend events there and hire it for weddings. The talk was followed by tea and biscuits and a raffle. The next meeting is on Thursday 7 March when Lesley Chamberlain will be talking about Secret Sussex Gardens. Visitors and guests are very welcome to come along. The meeting starts at 2.15pm and is in Ditchling Village Hall.

Ditchling Film Society: Tonight (7 March) the Society is showing The Heiresses. Chela and Chiquita have been together for over 30 years but their financial situation means they are forced to sell off their inherited possessions. Imprisonment and new connections force Chela to break out of her shell and engage with the world embarking on her own personal intimate revolution. Director: Marcelo Martinessi. Spanish. 2018. 95 mins. 15 Cert. And on Thursday 21 February the Society is showing Lady Macbeth, a compelling psychological drama based on the short story Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District by Nikolai Leskov. Director: William Oldroyd. English. 2016. 89 mins. 15 Cert. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall and start at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee, tea and biscuits are available and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.