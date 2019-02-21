Ditchling Film Society: tonight (21 February), the Society is showing Lady Macbeth. This compelling psychological drama is based on the short story, Lady Macbeth of the Mtensk District by Nikolai Leskov. In nineteenth century rural England, Katherine is trapped in a loveless marriage to a man twice her age. She begins a passionate affair with a younger man who works on the family estate. The affair unleashes in Katherine a force inside her so powerful that she will stop at nothing to get what she wants. Director: William Oldroyd. English. 2016. 89 mins. 15 Cert. On Thursday 7 March the Society is showing Ice Mother and here we meet Hana, a happy, selfless 67 year old mother and grandmother who experiences a series of life changing events which changes her relationship with her sons. Director: Bodan Slama. Czech. 2017. 106 mins. No UK Certification. And on April 4 the Society is showing Blackkklansman. Set in the early 70s, this is an incredible, true story about an American hero who set out on a dangerous mission to infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. Director: Spike Lee. English. 2018. 128 mins. 15 Cert. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm Free coffee, tea and biscuits are available and wine can be purchased by the glass beforehand. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.

Ditchling Singers: this friendly choir rehearses popular songs on alternate Sunday afternoons. The March dates are: Sunday 3 March and Sunday 17 March, from 4-6pm at the Old Meeting House, (the Twitten) in Ditchling. The first session is free, no auditions, just come along or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01273 846098.