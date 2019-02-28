Ditchling Horticultural Society: Please make a note that the Annual Spring Bulb Show is being held on Saturday 16 March between 2 - 4pm. Entry is free for members and 50p for visitors, children are not charged. This is also a reminder for those who are exhibiting and an invitation to those who would like to spend a pleasant afternoon with the Society and enjoy a cup of tea and cake.

Ditchling Singers: This friendly choir rehearses popular songs on alternate Sundays. The next rehearsal is this coming Sunday 3 March at the Old Meeting House (the Twitten), in Ditchling from 4-6pm. The first session is free, no auditions, just come along or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01273 846098.

Ditchling Downs WI: The speaker for the February meeting was Dorothy Porter who described the wonderful work of the Samaritans. This is a registered charity aimed at providing support for anyone in emotional distress or at risk of suicide. It was founded in 1953 by a vicar whose inspiration came from when he conducted the funeral of a 14 year old girl who had killed herself. The Samaritans receive over 5 million calls a year, one every 6 seconds. There are now 201 branches across the UK and Ireland with over 2,000 volunteers. The annual coffee morning this year is in Ditchling Village Hall on Tuesday 19 February from 9.30 until 11am. Please come and join us. The next regular monthly meeting is on Tuesday 5 March in the Old Meeting House, the Twitten, Ditchling. 7 for 7.30pm. The speaker is Dr Anne Weaver on the subject of Emergency Medicine. Guests are always welcome and may attend up to three meetings before becoming a member. It is suggested that they make a donation of £4.