Ditchling Film Society: tonight, Thursday 7 March, the Society is showing Ice Mother. The film is about Hana, a happy and selfless 67 year old mother and grandmother who experiences a series of life-changing events which changes her relationship with her selfish sons. Hana rescues an elderly swimmer, Brona, who is mysterious and quite a character and slowly Hana starts to fall for Brona. The newly confident Hana then starts to change her life. Both leading characters are persuasive and engaging and this low-key naturalistic drama handles the lives of its older protagonists with sensitivity and candour. Director: Bodan Slama. Czech. 2017. 106 mins. No UK Certification. And on Thursday 4 April the Society is showing Blackkklansman. Director: Spike Lee. English. 2018. 128 mins. 15 Cert. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall and start at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee, tea and biscuits are available and wine can be purchased by the glass beforehand. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.

Ditchling Singers: this friendly choir rehearses on alternate Sunday afternoons. The March dates are: Sunday 3 and Sunday 17 March, 4-6pm at the Old Meeting House (the Twitten), Ditchling. The first session is free, no auditions, just come along or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01273 846098.