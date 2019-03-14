Ditchling Horticultural Society: please make a note that the Annual Spring Bulb Show is being held this coming Saturday 16 March between 2-4pm in Ditchling Village Hall. Entry is free for members and 50p for visitors. Children are not charged. This is also a reminder for those who are exhibiting and an invitation to those who would like to spend a pleasant afternoon with the Society and enjoy a cup of tea and cake.

Ditchling Singers: is a friendly choir which enjoys singing a variety of great, popular songs and always love to welcome new members. No auditions and the first session is a free taster. The next rehearsal is this coming Sunday 17 March from 4-6pm at the Old Meeting House (the Twitten) in Ditchling. Just come along or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01273 846098. And in April the choir is meeting on Sunday 14 and Sunday 28 April.