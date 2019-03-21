Ditchling Downs WI: Dr Anne Weaver recently gave a talk to the WI about Emergency Medicine. She is a Consultant at London’s Air Ambulance and in 2004 became the first female Consultant in Emergency Medicine and Pre-Hospital Care in the UK. In 2007 she became Lead Clinician for London’s Air Ambulance and led the Blood on Board initiative that brought pre-hospital blood transfusion along the lines of battle fields to civilian medicine. This allows any air ambulance team to give patients the same standards of care as they would receive in a hospital. Such prompt treatment has saved a great many young lives in the recent tragic spate of stabbings and shootings. Guests are always welcome to attend up to three meetings before becoming a member. It is suggested that they make a donation of £4.

Ditchling Film Society: please note that there are now two films being shown in April. The first is on Thursday 4 April when the Society is showing Blackkklansman. Director: Spike Lee. English. 2018. 128 mins. 15 Cert. Because of Local Elections the May film scheduled for 2 May has been re-scheluded to Thursday 25 April and the Society is showing Cold War. Director: Pawel Pawlikowski. Polish. 2018. 84 mins. 15 Cert. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall and start at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee, tea and biscuits are available and wine can be purchased by the glass beforehand. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.