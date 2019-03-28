Ditchling Horticultural Society: on Saturday 16 March we all woke up to gale force and rain. But despite the weather the Society’s Spring Show had to go on. Thank you so much to everyone who contributed to the Show, it was a success. Entries were up, thanks everyone. There were more entries from children which was very encouraging as they are the future of the Society. Although the Trophies play a historical part of the DHS, the fact that members take part makes the Show. The Trophy winners are: Winter Trophy, Joyce Lang, The Crosby Cup, Valerie Winter, The Taylor Trophy, Susanna Parker and the Bannister Cup, Laura Van Stiphout. Well done everyone. Ditchling Singers: is a friendly choir which enjoys singing a variety of great, popular songs and always love to welcome new members. No auditions and the first session is free. The choir rehearses on alternate Sundays and the April dates are as follows. Sunday 14 April, 4-6pm at the Old Meeting House (The Twitten) in Ditchling and Sunday 28 April, 4-6pm at Keymer Church Hall (Church Mead). Just come along or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01273 846098.

Ditchling Film Society: on Thursday 4 April the Society is showing Blackkklansman. From visionary film-maker Spike Lee comes the incredible true story of an American hero who sets out on a dangerous mission to infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) is the first black American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name for himself he poses as a white bigot over the phone whilst sending in white officers for face to face work. With a colleague, he proceeds to take down the extremist hate group as the organisation aims to sanitise its violent appeal to the mainstream. Director: Spike Lee. English. 2018. 128 mins. 15 Cert. Because of local elections the film scheduled for Thursday 2 May is now being shown on Thursday 25 April and the Society is screening Cold War. Director: Pawel Pawlikowski. Polish. 2018 mins. 15 Cert. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall and start at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee, tea and biscuits are available and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.