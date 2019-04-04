Ditchling Film Society: tonight, Thursday 4 April, the Society is showing Blackkklansman.

From visionary film-maker Spike Lee comes the incredible true story of an American hero who sets out on a dangerous mission to infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) is the first black American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name for himself he poses as a white bigot over the phone whilst sending in white officers for face to face work. Director: Spike Lee. English. 2018. 128 mins. 15 Cert.

And on Thursday 25 April the Society is showing Cold War. Director: Pawel Pawlikowski. Polish. 2018 mins. 15 Cert. Films are shown in Ditchling Village at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee, tea and biscuits are available and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.